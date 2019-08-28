WGTD-FM Using JVC Gear to Produce Facebook Live Video Streams

WAYNE, N.J.—A Wisconsin radio station is getting into the video business and has selected JVC equipment to do so. WGTD-FM in Kenosha, Wis., has deployed three GY-HM250SP 4KCAM sports production streaming camcorders and a ProHD Studio 4000S sports production and streaming studio to produce a live stream on Facebook Live for local high school sports.

WGTD-FM streams all of its coverage to Facebook Live in 720p, using two cameras stations outside of the press box and the third on the field. The GY-HM250SP cameras are connected to the Studio 4000S via HD-SDI.

The Studio 4000S system offers the station a dedicated replay tab that features a preview of every camera and allows the operator to produce slow-motion replays with dynamic camera switching and freeze frame options. In addition, the crew is able to connect a SportzCast Scorebot so the Studio 4000S receives automatic scoring updates for lower-third score graphics.

WGTD-FM began using the JVC setup during the 2018 football season, and had its first game live stream on Aug. 23 this year.