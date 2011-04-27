WGBH-TV Logs With Volicon Observer



Volicon has announced that Boston’s PBS member station, WGBH-TV, is now using the company’s Observer Professional system for content logging and monitoring operations. The Observer Professional automation system installed at the station provides two channels of 24/7 standard-definition recording, along with 90 days of storage for airchecked material.



“We are familiar with the installations at PBS headquarters and other sites where the Observer has been a reliable and cost-effective monitoring system," said Michael Foti, WGBH-TV’s director of engineering. “When Volicon introduced us to the Observer Pro, which is not only compatible with our automation system, but also interoperable with our many Mac OS® X clients, it seemed like it would be a good fit for us.”



The WGBH-TV Volicon system is equipped with an interactive Ratings Import Module, which allows the station to track popularity of content being aired by other PBS member stations. It is paired with as-run logs generated by WGBH-TV’s Harris automation system, allowing recorded content to be segmented for easy access to programming and also for clip creation.



