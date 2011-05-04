WGBH uses Volicon Observer Professional for video logging

PBS station WGBH is using the Volicon Observer Professional system at its Boston facility for digital video content monitoring and logging. With the Volicon system, WGBH is monitoring its broadcasts in concert with the as-run logs generated by the station's Harris automation system. The Observer's interactive ratings import module also enables WGBH to keep an eye on the popularity of content aired by other PBS stations.

The Observer Professional at WGBH has two channels of 24/7 SD recording and 90 days of storage. The system's Microsoft Silverlight framework has enabled smooth integration, eliminating the need for WGBH to update its existing inventory of Mac-based client workstations.