WGBH Expands SAN Solutions Platform



SAN Solutions has announced that Boston’s public television broadcaster, WGBH-TV, is using an expanded Media Production SAN system to support the station’s production activities.



“The Media Production SAN has created an efficient workflow and facilitated real-time processing of our file-based content,” said Joe Igoe, WGBH-TV’s CTO. “The Media Production SAN promotes the file-based workflows we need to move quickly and efficiently, and provides the tools our production teams need.”



The SAN Solutions Media Production system was originally installed at WGBH-TV in 2008 in support of the station’s “Greater Boston” series. It was upgraded to extend the number of client seats and storage capacity last year, and the most recent enhancement to the system was completed this May. This last upgrade both increased storage capacity and added a parallel storage head to ensure a high level of performance. The Media Production SAN system is integrated with a Telestream Pipeline system for ingesting content, and also with Final Cut Pro nonlinear editing systems.



The system provides 30 TB of usable storage and is configured with RAID 6 protection.



WGBH-TV is a major producer of educational and informational programming and a major provider of content to PBS.



