West Alabama TV Cable launches OTT services with Entone Hybrid TV

West Alabama TV Cable has launched Entone's Hybrid TV system, which is enabling cable operators to deliver an enhanced HDTV service that combines traditional cable TV (CATV) service and OTT services via a seamless user experience.

In partnership with Confluent Technology Group and Minerva Networks, the cable operator is using Entone's Hybrid TV devices and WebVOD application to give subscribers in Fayette, AL, access to whole-home DVR, a rich HD channel line-up, a library of cloud-based video-on-demand content from VUDU, Internet radio from Pandora, social media via Facebook and Twitter, and popular media services, such as Flickr, Picasa and YouTube.

As part of Entone's Hybrid TV system, the Entone WebVOD application can be integrated easily with an existing cable headend. Entone's suite of Hybrid TV software and devices enables video over IP streaming and interactive applications that integrate a variety of broadcast technologies, such as QAM, ATSC, DVB-C, DVB-T and DVB-S.