Wenzhou TV Adopts Snell Switching, Conversion and Infrastructure Tech
NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Chinese regional broadcaster Wenzhou TV is making the upgrade to full HD production from studio to screen. To assist in the transition, the broadcaster has acquired production infrastructure , conversion and switching systems from Snell.
Wenzhou TV will install a Kahuna 6400 production switcher for simultaneous support and conversion of SD, HD and 1080p across all inputs and outputs. For conversion, the broadcaster has gone with a KudosPro dual channel motion adaptive standards converter and a Pyxis router for multi-format signal routing. Lastly, the addition of the Snell IQ Modular provides video and audio processing infrastructure, including D/As synchronization, conversion and audio processing modules.
Wenzhou TV’s HD news service is scheduled to go live in September.
