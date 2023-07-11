Weigel Broadcasting Expands MeTV Distribution with DirecTV Deal

Weigel Broadcasting and DirecTV have announced a distribution deal that will make Weigel’s flagship network, MeTV, available nationwide on DirecTV and DirecTV Stream.

Starting June 10, MeTV became available in HD on both DirecTV and DirecTV Stream (Ch. 77) for customers with the Choice and above packages. MeTV has been available to U-verse homes since its December 2012 debut (Ch. 136) and added HD coverage three years later (Ch. 1136).

“MeTV is ‘Memorable Entertainment Television,’ making it a uniquely valuable addition to the DirecTV channel lineup nationwide,” said Neal Sabin, vice-chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “We couldn’t be happier to seal this deal which allows us to add MeTV beyond the existing markets and deliver some of the most cherished and timeless television ever made to DirecTV subscribers coast-to-coast.”

“This agreement provides Weigel additional reach to grow its viewership and sponsors, while furthering DirecTV’s national and local programming interests,” added Linda Burakoff, senior vice president of content and programming at DirecTV. “We continue to work creatively, and respectfully, with Weigel and other broadcasters to identify our mutual priorities, and then develop them together to expand our customers, sponsors and future prospects.”