WCSC Deploys Bitcentral News Production System

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – WCSC, the CBS affiliate in Charleston, S.C., went live on Bitcentral’s Precis 4 news production and playout solution. WCSC is a Raycom Media member station.



Precis 4.0 is a news production system that brings four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration. Precis 4.0 integrates with solutions to meet simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with scalability.



Precis customers can choose from brands such as Adobe’s Premiere Pro or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create. AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNews are also integrated to enable users to choose from popular computer systems.



