WCRN Deploys Enensys-Ateme ATSC 3.0-In-A-Box Solution

BOSTON—WCRN TV has deployed a software-based ATSC 3.0 solution from Enensys Technologies and Ateme for its previously announced launch of a NextGen TV Platform in Boston.

The station will use the technology to deliver linear TV service via the new digital broadcast standard as well as offer unlimited encrypted broadcast datacasting services to businesses and first responders.

Working with WCRN, Ateme and Enensys delivered an ATSC 3.0-in-a-box solution running several docker containers in a single server to provide for CAPEX savings and reduce power consumption, the companies said.

The ATSC 3.0-in-a-box includes the Ateme TITAN Live, which encodes each stream into DASH segments; the Enensys MediaCast ATSC, which delivers the DASH segments as well as all of the ATSC 3.0 signaling over ROUTE; and the Enensys Broadcast Gateway SmartGate ATSC, which receives all of the linear TV services and signaling to create the STLTP streams for ATSC 3.0 transmission, they said.

“With the NextGen TV market growing at a good pace, Ateme has been working hard to make sure our software is easily deployed with Enensys and our partners in the end-to-end solutions for ATSC 3.0,” said Ateme vice president of strategy and market development Dave Brass. “This helps broadcast stations simplify their workflow and deliver enhanced services to their viewers.”

Calling the ATSC 3.0-in-a-box solution “a key differentiator” in terms of the time required to complete an ATSC 3.0 air chain, Bruno Tariant, head of sales in the Americas at Enensys said that WCRN TV was able to get on air with 3.0 in less than four hours.