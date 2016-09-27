Wazee Digital Builds ‘Charlie Rose’ Content Portal

DENVER—Have you missed any of PBS’ “Charlie Rose” show over the last 25 years? Well, not to worry now, with Wazee Digital’s recently launched content portal that has archived full episodes and interview segments from the show’s entire run.

Utilizing the Wazee Digital Core, a software-as-a-service platform that was built for the cloud, the show’s content has been curated on a newly launched website. The service manages large-scale digital ingest, metadata and segmenting workflows, and third-party closed-captioning services. The data archive sits on Amazon Simple Storage Solution and Amazon Glacier, while Core provides archive management and global access to the video library.

The content portal was launched to coincide with the show’s 25th anniversary.