Wazee Digital Adds 4K Content from Skyward Kick

DENVER—Some fresh 4K and HD is now available on the Wazee Digital Commerce portal from Skyward Kick Productions. Footage from the Ottawa-based production company includes extreme sports footage, corporate training videos and other documentary type work.

The Wazee Digital Commerce portal is designed to connect rights holders with customers who need video. Buyers can search and purchase clips through the Commerce system that they can use for projects. Commerce is powered by the Wazee Digital Core asset management system built specifically for the cloud.

The recent footage added by Skyward Kick to the Commerce portal includes sports footage like skiing, snowboarding, wakeboarding and BMX, as well as footage of martial arts athletes, networking events and aerial shots of nature for use in corporate and documentary projects.