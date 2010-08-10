Watch for Limited Edition KISS-themed HDTVs



Rock legends KISS have recently reached an agreement with Roundtable Concepts to launch KISS-themed HDTVs.



The sets will come in 32-, 40- and 46-inch sizes with KISS logos embellished on the bottom two corners of the bezel. When turned on, viewers will be treated to an image of the band during the eight-second warm-up period. Technical specs include 1080p resolution, 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate and an LED backlight.



Prices range from $800 - $1400 and come with a one-year warranty. Units will be available at retail in mid-November and can be purchased online at KISSHDTV.com.



Roundtable Concepts has previously developed HDTV models designed after Marvel Comics superheroes, a few Floridian collegiate mascots and Capcom's Street Fighter IV video game.



