Washington Redskins Tap CEI for HD Upgrade



Communications Engineering Inc. (CEI), a Newington, Va.-based systems integrator, has been chosen by the Washington Redskins to upgrade and expand the NFL team's FedEx Field control room and stadium infrastructure to HD. The upgraded facility will be used as an event-day control room to originate HD programming and to transmit these signals to the new FedEx Field video displays and stadium-wide video distribution systems.



"The addition of the HD video boards and state of the art sound and production capabilities are the most significant improvements to FedEx Field in the last decade. Our fans will be close to the action from every seat in the stadium," said David P. Donovan, the Redskins Chief Operating Officer.



The new system will include the ability to receive and record video and audio feeds from network television production trucks, as well as video signals from the dedicated replay system, cameras and other external audio and video sources. CEI will be responsible for project management, space planning, final design, equipment procurement, systems integration, interfacing with the new Daktronics video boards and data processors, installation, testing, and training for the HD upgrade.



The key components of the project include: Apple edit system upgrades; Click Effects multichannel HD clip server system; EVS slow-motion video system upgrade; Evertz multi-viewer system; GMS wireless camera system; Grass Valley servers; Harris video routing equipment; Image Video tally system; LG and Planar HD displays; Sony HD cameras with Fujinon lenses; Sony HD video recording and playback equipment; Ross production switcher upgrade; Tektronix video monitors; Wohler audio monitors; truck dock fiber-optic upgrade; and new operating consoles.



In addition to this project, CEI has provided systems integration and service for the Redskins for several years, and also handled game-day operations for the broadcast and audio-video systems at FedEx Field.



"CEI has worked with the Redskins for quite a while, so we've developed a strong relationship with the management and a good understanding of the systems and requirements at the stadium," said Frank Giliotti, vice president of technical services for CEI. "The HD upgrades to the systems and infrastructure, combined with new video boards and other additions, will greatly enhance the fan experience at the stadium and provide the Redskins with one of the best game environments in the NFL."



The HD upgrade project is expected to be completed by late summer of 2010.



