Washington Capitals, Kiswe Team on Virtual Gameday Experience

ARLINGTON, Va.—The NHL season is underway, currently without fans. The Washington Capitals, however, have partnered with video technology company Kiswe to try and capture the in-venue experience for fans via a Virtual Gameday second-screen experience.

Virtual Gameday, presented by NBC Sports Washington, is a second-screen experience that will be available on mobile and electronic devices. Features include a recorded National Anthem by Capitals’ anthem singers, timeout and intermission sponsored activations and entertainment featuring Capitals in-arena host Sandra Draganoiu and PA announcer Wes Johnson.

The Virtual Gameday also features pre-game player warmups, the player introduction video and starting lineups, as well as live game stats. There will also be a chat feature to discuss the game with fellow fans. Fans can create an account for Capitals home games.

Virtual Gameday is designed to be combined with game broadcasts on NBC Sports Washington.

Additional elements are expected to be added throughout the season.

The Washington Wizards, which like the Capitals is owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, previously announced their own Virtual Gameday experience in December.