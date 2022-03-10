WarnerMedia Launches a Hub for Equity + Inclusion Initiatives

ATLANTA—WarnerMedia has launched WM Inclusive as a hub for Equity + Inclusion initiatives and programming from company’s roster of brands, content and programming.

WM Inclusive will feature inclusive storytelling through a digital editorial hub, newsletters, exclusives, social media, events, partnerships, original content and other offerings, the company said.

The hub’s motto, “When You See Us, You See You,” and the WM Inclusive effort are designed to help move conversations forward around representation and uniquely amplify the voices of brilliant and often underrepresented creators and talent, the company said.

The hub will have a dedicated team and serve as a creative driver for corporate and brand-led communications on all digital-first platforms for evolving audiences – internally and externally, the company said.