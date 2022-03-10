WarnerMedia Launches a Hub for Equity + Inclusion Initiatives
By George Winslow published
The WM Inclusive hub features stories on Equity + Inclusion initiatives and programming for consumers and employees
ATLANTA—WarnerMedia has launched WM Inclusive as a hub for Equity + Inclusion initiatives and programming from company’s roster of brands, content and programming.
WM Inclusive will feature inclusive storytelling through a digital editorial hub, newsletters, exclusives, social media, events, partnerships, original content and other offerings, the company said.
The hub’s motto, “When You See Us, You See You,” and the WM Inclusive effort are designed to help move conversations forward around representation and uniquely amplify the voices of brilliant and often underrepresented creators and talent, the company said.
The hub will have a dedicated team and serve as a creative driver for corporate and brand-led communications on all digital-first platforms for evolving audiences – internally and externally, the company said.
More information and access to the stories being covered at WM Inclusive is available at https://www.wminclusive.com. Daily updates across all social platforms are available at @wminclusive.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.