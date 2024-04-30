WAPA TV Celebrates 70th Anniversary As #1 Station in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO—WAPA TV has announced that it will be celebrating its 70th anniversary on May 1 as the number 1 broadcasters on the island.

Launched on May 1, 1954, by the attorney, civic leader, and media executive José Ramón Quiñones, WAPA TV became one of the most popular TV stations on the island.

“We are immensely proud to celebrate WAPA-TV’s 70th anniversary,” said Alan Sokol, president and CEO, Hemisphere Media Group. “While audiences in the U.S. are abandoning the linear TV model in favor of streaming, WAPA-TV has defied the trend, becoming the best story in broadcasting today, not only outperforming its competitors on the island, but also boasting unparalleled ratings versus its counterparts in the U.S. With a rich history and a bright future ahead, WAPA TV remains dedicated to providing exceptional content and maintaining its unwavering leadership in the industry.”

Today, under Hemisphere Media Group’s management, the station reported that for 14 consecutive years, WAPA TV has been the number one TV broadcaster on the island. With an extraordinary primetime household rating of 13.8, WAPA TV surpasses the highest-rated U.S. network, NBC, six times over. In fact, WAPA's ratings are nearly double the combined ratings of the Big 4 U.S. networks (13.8 vs 7.4), the station reported.

Based on 2023 results, WAPA-TV reaches 55% of Puerto Rican households and 41% of adults 18+ on a daily average (Monday to Friday), producing 70 hours per week of fresh, original live programming in Puerto Rico, including over 40 hours of live news.

Looking back over its history, the station also highlighted a number of milestones in its operations:

Under the administration of Columbia Pictures and its subsidiary Screen Gems in 1962, WAPA TV's growth skyrocketed. The station relocated its offices to a state-of-the-art building in Guaynabo and erected a new tower in Cayey, reaching an impressive height of 4,000 feet above sea level. With 53,700 watts, WAPA TV achieved national coverage, solidifying its position as a leading broadcaster.

Throughout the years, WAPA TV continued to innovate and captivate audiences. In 1966, the station was the first to broadcast a film in color, followed by its first live program in color in 1967. A year later, WAPA TV made history by transmitting its first program via satellite. The station introduced popular U.S. TV series such as "I Dream of Jeannie," "Bewitched," and "Lost in Space," along with the best movies from Columbia. Additionally, WAPA TV showcased various local productions, further connecting with its audience.

In the 1970s, WAPA TV relocated to the first commercial center in Puerto Rico and established its first TV studio. The station underwent ownership changes, eventually being acquired by Lin Television in 1998. This acquisition marked a turning point for WAPA TV, as it embarked on an unprecedented technological transformation. The introduction of robotic cameras, a Doppler radar for climate updates, and a helicopter for breaking news propelled WAPA TV into the digital era.

In 2004, WAPA TV became the first station in Puerto Rico and the 7th television station in the U.S. to become a satellite-distributed superstation with the creation of WAPA América, a cable network that allowed Puerto Ricans across the United States to stay connected with their beloved island.

Under the ownership of Intermedia Partners, which later became Hemisphere Media Group, the station continued to evolve, ushering in a new era of interactive communication with the launch of the new WAPA.tv website and WAPA MÓVIL in 2007, providing viewers with enhanced engagement opportunities. In addition, WAPA TV’s remarkable success and expansion, propelled the creation of WAPA Deportes, the only local channel dedicated to sports.

Furthermore, the acquisition in 2023 of the top AM and FM stations on the island, WKAQ 580AM and KQ105 FM, prompted the launch of WAPA Media, the leading multi-platform media company on the island. It has progressively expanded the business, most recently to include podcasting and streaming content, and continues to innovate with the launch of FAST channel WAPA+.