WAFF news goes HD with Snell

NBC affiliate WAFF 48, Huntsville, AL, is among the latest members of the Raycom Media station group to launch its HD newscast using Snell's Kahuna multiformat HD/SD production switcher. The Kahuna is part of a major HD upgrade for WAFF, which includes a new news studio and set, control room, and edit bays.

WAFF produces more than seven hours of live, multi-element newscasts every weekday from its new production control room, in addition to weekend programs and pre- and post-production activities. WAFF operation uses Kahuna's multiformat capabilities as the station is continuing to rely on SD sources for some aspects of its HD broadcasts, including ENG and satellite live shots. The switcher automatically converts these SD streams to 16:9 widescreen format to provide consistency with the HD content.