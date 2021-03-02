VUit Taps Dunaway as VP of Affiliate Relations, Content Development

NEW YORK—VUit, launched in September by parent company, Syncbak, has hired Kevin Dunaway as vice president of Affiliate Relations and Content Development. In his new role, Dunaway will report to Syncbak founder and CEO Jack Perry.

Dunaway will educate local broadcast stations about OTT innovation and how to push the envelope in filming and delivery of local content to audiences across the nation. His duties include the development of VUit’s in-house production efforts that serve as proof-of-concept for stations as they are developing their own OTT lineup. VUit’s “Studio 39” in the heart of NYC, home to VUit’s NYC Live street cam, acts as a central hub for this innovation.

In a press release Perry said, “Kevin has an amazing talent for understanding the kinds of hyperlocal content that will work well on OTT and well beyond the origin market. He’s done incredible work with us as a partner station, and we look forward to seeing how he works with other local broadcast partners to innovate in the OTT space as he takes on this new role with VUit.”

Dunaway has more than 20 years of broadcast television experience having started out as a television news producer at the CBS affiliate in Traverse City in 1998, becoming the News Director in 2000. In 2016, he began his new role as VP, GM and GSM at the company.

“Innovating in OTT with live, locally produced programming on VUit has been my passion for the past two years,” said Dunaway. “I’m excited to bring my broadcast experience and perspective to the team at Syncbak. We will continue to demonstrate how easy it is for stations to reach viewers across the nation while enabling advertisers to follow the viewer regardless of what they are watching, whether it be a VUit exclusive production out of Studio 39 or the 6 p.m. news in their local market.”