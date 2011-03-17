VSN to introduce new broadcast architecture features

At the 2011 NAB Show, VSN will unveil new features in its broadcast architecture, including integration of all archive, news and MAM modules with current domains, including Active Directory and LDAP, and Avid editing software.

Other new features include the UMP transfer accelerator integrated with vsnIPTransfer, a new version of its traffic system and new workflow for graphics.

Within its Spider project, aimed at developing a new architecture and generating customized broadcast solutions and workflows, VSN will showcase a workflow manager that employs a simple, innovative script editor.

Version 7.0 of vsnIPTransfer integrates the new UMP protocol, developed by VSN. This enhancement can increase transfer speed rates up to 10 to 20 times over other technologies, such as FTP.

See VSN at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N1208.