VSN to Introduce Line of ‘Tapeless 2.0’ Products to IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: Television production software solutions provider VSN will be promoting a wide array of new products and a concept dubbed “Tapeless 2.0” at IBC 2011.



Under the distributed news and live production ecosystem category, VSN is presenting their vsnnews and vsnIPtransfer systems. vsnnews features an upgraded integration with popular social networks as well as SOA interfaces with MAM solutions. Its proposed architecture is reportedly fully scalable, able to grow alongside the operation at hand. vsnIPtransfer has been adapted to fully integrate with Avid’s editing environment and can be installed within the Mac OS platform.



For MCR automation, the vsnmulticom automation platform version 9.10 will be revealed. New features include native integration with Omneon, Orad and Miranda, unlimited linear channel scalability, five levels of redundancy and improved customized shortcuts for better usability.



The vsncreaTV system is the company’s newest release under the broadcast management system category. Boasting an improved advertising management module, vsncreaTV also features an advanced content purchase contract module and a redesigned public API, resulting in an easier integration with VSN or third party’s MAM and automation.



