Volicon to host webinars on Internet CC requirements and loudness compliance

On Tuesday, June 12, Volicon vice president of product management Andrew Sachs will discuss "Internet Closed Captioning Requirements — What Are They and What You Need to Do." The webinar will cover the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA), which will become effective as soon as September.

On Tuesday, July 10, Sachs will present "Advanced Loudness Discussion — Gating, Dialog Intelligence, BS.1770-2, Network Certification." This webinar will serve as a follow-up to the webinar Volicon hosted earlier in the year, and will provide an overview of recent international and national developments on loudness compliance recommendations and specifications. Sachs will cover loudness compliance topics such as network certification and international network carriage. He also will provide an overview of Volicon's solutions for loudness compliance.