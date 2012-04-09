Volicon Releases NAVE Module for Observer



BURLINGTON, MASS.: Volicon announced the release of the Nielsen Audio Video Encoder decoding, logging, and alerting module for the company’s Observer digital video monitoring and logging product range. This new ratings assurance tool enables broadcasters or networks to ensure proper transmission and delivery of NAVE codes to Nielsen monitoring equipment and, in turn, ensure ratings credit for advertisements.



Unlike more expensive stand-alone equipment, Volicon’s NAVE module affordably logs NAVE IDs (SIDs) along with the broadcast content. This facilitates effective troubleshooting, as well as cost-effective monitoring of cable, satellite, and IPTV provider return feeds to ensure delivery of codes to the consumer environment. With this addition to their Observer systems, broadcasters and networks can now ensure the accurate generation and delivery of NAVE ID codes.



