Volicon Observer 7.0 Supports Latest Loudness Recommendations

BURLINGTON, MASS. —Volicon’s Observer digital video monitoring and logging systems are fully compliant with the industry's latest loudness recommendations and regulations: the newly released SCTE “spot check” (SCTE 197) loudness measurement recommendation and the FCC's newly revised ATSC A/85 recommended practice.



With simultaneous 5.1 and 5.1 downmix measurements, BS.1770-3 compatibility, program log integration, dialog (anchor element) detection and loudness measurement, as well as integrated measurement A/V burn-in, the Observer allows the operator to perform spot checks easily and ensures full compliance with the ATSC A/85 RP.



“The Observer’s frame-accurate loudness monitoring fully integrates the test procedure, data analysis, and commercial identification sections from the spot check process. The choice of A/V recording and loudness analysis from the IP, ASI, QAM, or postSTB (s/pdif) interfaces allows the operator to perform the spot check process at any point in the chain quickly, accurately, and unambiguously,” said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. “Additionally, by performing 5.1 and 5.1 stereo downmix loudness measurements simultaneously, the operator can ensure full compatibility with ATSC A/85. By monitoring the work of key standards and regulatory bodies and adapting continually to proposed changes, Volicon is well-positioned to incorporate essential loudness monitoring functionality into new and existing Observer systems.”



The product line is engineered to record aired A/V content (full frame rate) 24 hours a day, along with metadata and loudness measurements. Combining a compliance logger with loudness measurement enables Observer systems to serve as tools for quickly identifying and resolving issues; preventing chronic issues; and providing an affidavit of compliance for regulators.



Reducing the spot check’s data collection and analysis requirements from days to just minutes, the Observer’s module allows users to provide proof of compliance or violations. With the program log loudness measurement, granular (100 milliseconds) integration time and incorporation of data analysis, providing proof of compliance or violation involves marking in and out points and exporting a video clip with burned-in loudness data.



By implementing BS-1770-1/2/3, dialog level metering, and simultaneous 5.1 and 5.1 downmix loudness measurements, Volicon software for Observer enables media companies to adapt to this change in loudness measurement specifications.



