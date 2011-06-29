Vizrt Scores $1.9 Million Deal



BANGKOK, Thailand: Vizrt announced the specifics of a deal with Thai network Channel 7 worth THB 61 million (Thai Baht; approximately USD 1.9 million).



Bangkok National Radio and Television Broadcasting Corporation Channel 7, located in the nation’s capital city, made the purchase as part of a second round of upgrades to their facilities.



Each camera tracking system now uses four Viz Engine renderers, adding depth to the Viz Virtual Studio scenes and reportedly offering a more dynamic viewer experience. The upgrades also provide greater redundancy on the critical software points of Viz Virtual Studio cameras, Viz Graphic Hub central graphics database and the Viz Content Pilot content control system.



The first Thai network to employ the Viz Reporter and Viz Media Engine, according to a press release, Channel 7 can now target audiences via handhelds and other online content devices. “We’re especially happy to see Channel 7 moving into the mobile arena, with solutions employing the range of products from our mobile division,” said Michael Namatinia, president of Vizrt APAC, in a press release.



The upgrades will reportedly be ready to go live in time for Thailand’s elections, July 3rd.



