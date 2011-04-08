Vizrt previews integration with LiberoVision Highlight sports analysis tool

Vizrt, the Norwegian vendor of asset and graphics management tools for broadcasters, is showing the results of its acquisition of workflow and asset management vendor LiberoVision at the 2011 NAB Show. Vizrt and LiberoVision will demonstrate the tight integration between the Libero Highlight 3-D sports analysis and replay system and the Vizrt broadcast graphics and MAM workflow. LiberoVision’s Libero Offside product, used to resolve disputed calls during games, will soon be integrated within the Vizrt workflow.

This means sportscasters can deliver their Libero Highlight clips, with defined starts/stops and annotations, into the Vizrt workflow. They can then control the playback of the clips from an Apple iPad using Viz Anchor or any other Vizrt control software and play it out through the Viz Engine embedded in graphics. Metadata, such as short text, can be exported via Viz Engine, Vizrt’s real-time rendering engine, so the LiberoVision analysis can reach video walls virtual sets and be available for distribution to mobile devices.