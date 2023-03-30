VIZIO Adds More AMC Networks Content

IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio and AMC Networks have inked a deal that will expand AMC’s channels on Vizio smart TV by adding the AMC+ app, nine free streaming channels and over 150 on-demand feature films to Vizio’s free streaming service, WatchFree+.

New AMC Networks’ channels include Portlandia, MSG Sports Zone, AMC en Espanol, Allblk Gems and Overtime along with more than 150 AMC on demand feature films.

The new agreement builds on AMC’s free streaming channels already available on Vizio’s WatchFree+ streaming service, including All Reality WE tv, AMC Thrillers, IFC Films Picks and The Walking Dead Universe.

Vizio users who subscribe to the AMC+ premium subscription service can enjoy popular series titles from AMC’s award-winning library like “Dark Winds”, “Gangs of London”, “Happy Valley” and the recent premiere of “Lucky Hank”.

“AMC and Vizio have been working together for several years to bring audiences the best in entertainment. The expansion of our partnership is based on user engagement with existing FAST and AVOD AMC programming as well as viewer response to the recent addition of AMC+ to our premium app library,” says Katherine Pond, group vice president, platform content and partnerships at Vizio. “Our expanded agreement means Vizio users can access an even wider range of AMC’s library of critically acclaimed original titles - enjoying more of what they love, all in one place.”

Currently Vizio users can easily subscribe to AMC+ from the Vizio home screen. In the coming months, users will be able to subscribe using their Vizio Account, a feature that allows users to manage subscriptions and redeem special offers in one place.

"This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with Vizio, which will make even more of our acclaimed and popular programming available to Vizio audiences including, for the first time, the addition of nine of our curated FAST channels," said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. "As we continue to build a new programming universe and franchise around the iconic works of Anne Rice, and bring exciting new stories from the world of The Walking Dead and other new original series to millions of passionate fans, we value our partnership with Vizio to connect our high-quality and popular original programming with viewers as part of our robust and growing distribution ecosystem."