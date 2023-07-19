Vizio Adds Local News Channels from Fox and Gray TV

IRVINE, Calif.—In a notable expansion of local streaming news options, Vizio has launched a new local channel category on its popular free streaming service, WatchFree+ and has added 20 local market news channels from Fox and Gray Television.

The launch means that Vizio smart TV owners can now tune into local news coverage in such major markets as Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Washington D.C.

The WatchFree+ programming guide provides a complete list of free channels available in the new local channel category. These include the following 10 Fox channels:

WAGA (FOX 5 - Atlanta) - Ch. 945

WTTG (FOX 5 - Washington DC) - Ch. 946

WJBK (FOX 2 - Detroit) - Ch. 947

KDFW (FOX 4 - Dallas) - Ch. 948

WTVT (FOX 13 - Tampa Bay) - Ch. 949

KTVU (FOX 2 - San Francisco) - Ch. 950

WTXF (FOX 29 - Philadelphia) - Ch. 951

WOFL (FOX 35 Orlando) - Ch. 952

KCPQ (FOX 13 Seattle) - Ch. 953

KTTV (FOX 11 - Los Angeles) - Ch. 955

The 10 Gray Television channels are:

WANF Atlanta News First (Independent - Atlanta) - Ch. 961

KTVK/KPHO Arizona's Family (CBS 5 - Phoenix) - Ch. 962

WOIO Cleveland 19 News (CBS 19 - Cleveland/Akron) - Ch. 963

WBTV News (CBS 3 - Charlotte) - Ch. 964

KPTV (FOX 12 - Portland) - Ch. 965

KMOV4 News (CBS 4 - St. Louis) - Ch. 966

WSMV4 News (CBS 4 - Nashville) - Ch. 967

KCTV5 News (CBS 5 - Kansas City) - Ch. 968

WFSB Eyewitness News 3 (CBS 3 - Hartford/New Haven) - Ch. 969

WXIX-TV (FOX19 Now - Cincinnati) - Ch. 970

Existing local channels on the streaming service include: