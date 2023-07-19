Vizio Adds Local News Channels from Fox and Gray TV
Vizio’s WatchFree+ streaming service is adding a local channel category
IRVINE, Calif.—In a notable expansion of local streaming news options, Vizio has launched a new local channel category on its popular free streaming service, WatchFree+ and has added 20 local market news channels from Fox and Gray Television.
The launch means that Vizio smart TV owners can now tune into local news coverage in such major markets as Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Washington D.C.
The WatchFree+ programming guide provides a complete list of free channels available in the new local channel category. These include the following 10 Fox channels:
- WAGA (FOX 5 - Atlanta) - Ch. 945
- WTTG (FOX 5 - Washington DC) - Ch. 946
- WJBK (FOX 2 - Detroit) - Ch. 947
- KDFW (FOX 4 - Dallas) - Ch. 948
- WTVT (FOX 13 - Tampa Bay) - Ch. 949
- KTVU (FOX 2 - San Francisco) - Ch. 950
- WTXF (FOX 29 - Philadelphia) - Ch. 951
- WOFL (FOX 35 Orlando) - Ch. 952
- KCPQ (FOX 13 Seattle) - Ch. 953
- KTTV (FOX 11 - Los Angeles) - Ch. 955
The 10 Gray Television channels are:
- WANF Atlanta News First (Independent - Atlanta) - Ch. 961
- KTVK/KPHO Arizona's Family (CBS 5 - Phoenix) - Ch. 962
- WOIO Cleveland 19 News (CBS 19 - Cleveland/Akron) - Ch. 963
- WBTV News (CBS 3 - Charlotte) - Ch. 964
- KPTV (FOX 12 - Portland) - Ch. 965
- KMOV4 News (CBS 4 - St. Louis) - Ch. 966
- WSMV4 News (CBS 4 - Nashville) - Ch. 967
- KCTV5 News (CBS 5 - Kansas City) - Ch. 968
- WFSB Eyewitness News 3 (CBS 3 - Hartford/New Haven) - Ch. 969
- WXIX-TV (FOX19 Now - Cincinnati) - Ch. 970
Existing local channels on the streaming service include:
- CBS News Los Angeles - Ch. 160
- CBS News New York - Ch. 161
- News 12 New York - Ch. 162
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.