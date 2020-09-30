VITEC Pledges to Be Carbon Neutral by 2021

PARIS—VITEC, a provider of video encoding and streaming solutions, has announced a green initiative with the goal of becoming completely carbon neutral by 2021 in all facets of its business operations, including the manufacturing of its video products.

In June of 2020, VITEC signed the United Nations’ “Climate Neutral Now” initiative, which consists of numerous global organizations in the practice of measuring, reducing and offsetting carbon gas emissions to help achieve climate neutrality. VITEC took its first steps toward this goal by calculating its greenhouse gas emissions for the 2019 fiscal year and purchased carbon offsets to bring its 2019 carbon impact to net-zero, the company said.

VITEC has also shared that a recent report has identified areas across its global offices and supply chains where VITEC can continue to reduce its greenhouse gases. These efforts reportedly include opportunities to modernize energy use, materials, travel and shipping.

The carbon-balanced video products that VITEC intends to develop will support the environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives of customers, the company said. VITEC is also encouraging its employees to help develop carbon-balanced MPEG and IPTV video products.

“Technology providers have a responsibility to contribute to the rescue of our planet, and I want VITEC to be among the front runners,” said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. “This initiative is important to me, our global employees and the communities we serve. We have always tried to make positive green choices when developing new facilities or processes. The sooner we reach carbon neutrality, the sooner we will see benefits for our businesses and partners.”