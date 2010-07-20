VITEC Multimedia acquires Focus Enhancements Systems Group

VITEC Multimedia announced last week the purchase of the Focus Enhancements Systems Group.

With the purchase, VITEC adds video acquisition and management products to its lineup, including FS Portable DTE recorders, ProxSys Media Asset Management solutions, media converters and OEM-ready media hardware and software.

According to VITEC Multimedia CEO Philippe Wetzel, the acquisition will help the company achieve its goal of providing a complete line of digital video solutions around the world.