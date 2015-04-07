Vitec Launches Portable HEVC Encoding and Streaming Appliance

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. – Vitec has announced that it will unveil a portable HEVC hardware encoder at the 2015 NAB Show, the MGW Ace. Taking HEVC encoding out of the server room and into the fields, the MGW Ace integrates high-quality, low-delay hardware codec into a professional appliance.

With features that include Vitec’s real-time H.265 hardware based compression chip, KLV/STANAG metadata processing for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications, and a secondary MPEG-4 H.264 chip to support legacy decoders, MGW Ace can be used for live news broadcasts, live streaming from sport venues, or even disseminating military imagery.

The 2015 NAB Show will run from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.