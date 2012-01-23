Vitec Brands Outfit Turkmenistan TV Tower



BURY St. EDMUNDS, U.K.: Vitec says the recently opened Turkmenistan TV Tower, one of the largest broadcasting facilities in Central Asia, is installing gear from several of its brands. Systems integrator, Policom Technology, supplied the television station with a range of Vinten, Vinten Radamec, Sachtler products. equipment dealer, Bilgi Park, supplied various Anton/Bauer and Autoscript solutions.



Much of the equipment is pan-and tilt-heads, pedestals and tripods from Vinten. Among the 127 Vinten units supplied is the Vector 750 pan-and-tilt head. The TV Tower has six Autocam HS102 remote pan-and-tilt heads, controlled by the compact Multicontroller II. Further camera support is being provided by a number of Sachtler DV12 fluid-head tripod systems, along with two Artemis camera stabilizing systems.



Helping to power and light the station are several hundred units from Anton/Bauer. Solutions provided include the DIONIC HC battery.All prompting equipment is from Autoscript, including on-camera LED TFT units.



The 700-foot TV Tower, which overlooks the Turkmen capital Ashgabat, comprises four SD and two HD television channels, 13 studios, an OB fleet and transmission facilities. The $450 million station also has offices and a revolving restaurant in the shape of an octagonal star--the Turkmen national emblem.

