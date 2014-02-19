Visionary Solutions to Demonstrate PackeTV IPTV Solution at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Visionary Solutions will demonstrate a complete IPTV ecosystem, featuring its new PackeTV modular, end-to-end IP video network and asset management solution. The PackeTV platform can be easily deployed in virtually any IT environment, including entertainment, government, enterprise and worship.



It enables secure scheduled or on-demand delivery of live and recorded HD/SD video and MPEG-2/H.264 video content to TVs, set-top boxes, PCs, tablets, smartphones, and other IP-connected devices, across LAN, WAN, WiFi, cellular, and Internet networks.



Visionary Solutions will highlight key browser-based modules, including PackeTV Portal, which provides a familiar administrative interface for video asset creation, management, protection and distribution; and PackeTV Player, which provides CPU-efficient, high-quality playback of live, scheduled, and on-demand streams up to full HD (1920 x 1080p60), as well as integrated IP STB and EPG functionality.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10. Visionary Solutions will be in booth SU8602.