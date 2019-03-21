Virgo Investment Group Makes $10M Investment in Bitcentral

BURLINGAME, Calif.—Virgo Investment Group is hopping on board with Bitcentral, as it has announced it has made an investment of $10 million to the provider of broadcast news production and distribution technology. Specifically, the investment will reportedly support the development of Bitcentral’s Fuel streaming system.

Fuel is a production, streaming and monetization platform for creating engaging and personalized viewing experiences for digital audiences. The platform delivers curated content and advertising across digital platforms, including OTT, mobile and online.

“We believe the Fuel platform will create large new market opportunities and significant growth for Bitcentral customers,” said Rick Ray, co-founder of Raycom Inc. and operating partner at Virgo Investment Group. “Fuel provides broadcasters and other content owners with the right tools and the right analytics to better monetize their content across all platforms.”