Virginia is First With FirstNet
RESTON, VA.—Virginia is first in line to sign on to the national framework for the FirstNet interoperable emergency communications network. When FirstNet is deployed, with AT&T building and maintaining the infrastructure, it will reportedly offer enhanced rural broadband access, new infrastructure investment and jobs, public safety apps and new internet of things devices.
To read the full story visit TVT’s sister publication B&C.
