Vinten Unveils FHR-155E Robotic Pan-And-Tilt Head

BURY ST EDMUNDS, U.K.—Vinten today introduced the FHR-155E robotic pan-and-tile head designed to support full-size broadcast cameras and lenses as remote-controlled robotic devices in outdoor locations.

Offering a maximum payload of 200 pounds, the FHR-155E delivers accurate, smooth and quiet camera movement outdoors due to its sophisticated software and mechanical engineering, the company said.

“As the latest addition to our popular FHR range of robotic heads, the FHR-155E shares a pedigree with long line of class-leading robotic pan and tilt heads from Vinten. This solution delivers broadcast quality production values to remote locations outside of a studio with outstanding protection from the environment,” said Neil Gardner, global product manager of robotics and automation. “Whether the environmental challenge is heat, cold, dust or rain, The FHR-155E consistently delivers the smooth camera and lens motion control necessary for high-quality broadcast output.”

Designed to meet military specification for use in desert conditions, the FHR-155E can operate in temperatures ranging from 39F to 122F. The pan-and-tilt head offers a remote-controlled wiper. An optional jet wash is available, Vinten said.

The camera enclosure is pressurized to prevent dust from being drawn in, and an optional Cooler Module that is independently regulated by an internal thermostatic control to maintain optimum operating temperature is available, the company said.

The FHR-155E offers IP network connectivity for control via the Vinten HD-VRC control system. It has a pan range of 359 degrees and a title range of +/-30 degrees or +/-179 degrees with an extended cradle arm.

The robotic pan-and-tilt head is available today.