Vinten spotlights Vector and Vision Blue heads

Vinten will highlight two series of camera heads — the Vision Blue and Vector family — at IBC next month.

The Vision Blue was designed to provide the experienced camera operator with professional support to match lightweight camcorders and DSLRs equipped for video. Incorporating Perfect Balance technology, Vision Blue balances payloads between 4.6 and 11 pounds with a low center of gravity of around 55 mm.

This ensures that it can genuinely balance the smaller, lightly accessorized cameras that are so common today. In addition the head features genuine Vision LF drag technology for smooth movement and precise framing, and a high contrast blue LED illuminated leveling bubble for accurate set up in all lighting situations.

In addition, Vinten will show the whole Vector family of heads at IBC. From the recently launched Vector 430 with its wide payload range, right up to the heavyweight Vector 950, the Vector range of pan and tilt heads includes solutions for all professional studio, OB and EFP requirements.

The latest addition to the Vector family, the recently launched Vector 75, will be among the featured range at IBC. The intelligent design of the Vector 75 is based on the Vector 70, but with improved capacity, stronger and more durable components.

The pantographic balance system, unique to the Vector range, is suitable for camera, lens and teleprompter combinations of up to 165 pounds.