Vinten offers balance for 3-D camera rigs

Equipment provider Vinten has developed a new wedge adapter that helps steady 3-D camera rigs that can’t be mounted to a conventional head in a balanced position. It facilitates the proper balancing of under/through beam-splitter 3-D rigs and allows more clearance for the under-slung camera, which increases the downward tilt available. The new 3-D wedge adapter offsets the head’s level position by a few degrees so the balance mechanism produces a back-torque when the camera is level, which enables the center of gravity of the payload to be forward of the tilt axis.

The adapter works with Vinten’s full range of heads. For mobile production companies looking to make their truck fleets dual purpose, the adapters allow the option of shooting in 2-D and 3-D without having to replace their current inventory of Vinten heads.

As an example, the new adapter is ideal with a Vector 950 system set up with a Stereotec Mid-Size beam splitter rig. The Vector 950 is the highest capacity fluid head in the Vinten range and can easily handle the many possible camera system configurations for shooting in 3-D. It balances heavy payloads and high centers of gravity with ease, and allows the user to maintain fingertip control over the entire tilt range. The Vector 950 also features the renowned Vinten TF drag system, which enables outstanding whip pan control of these heavy, high inertia payloads. It gives operators the ability to focus on shot selection and composition.