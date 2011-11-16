Vin Di Bona Productions continues to upgrade Avid Workflow by adding more
Vin Di Bona Productions, now in its 22nd year on ABC Television, has recently expanded its Avid Unity MediaNetwork with Archion Technologies’ Synergy high-performance storage system.
Last season, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” moved into HD production, utilizing the 64TB of Synergy storage to handle AFV as well as all of the content produced by FishBowl Worldwide Media, its new, next-generation studio founded in Jan. 2010.
