VidOvation Integrates IPTV with DirecTV Content

IRVINE, CALIF.—Video, audio and data communication system manufacturer VidOvation has announced that its IPTV system, VidOvation TV, now includes full DirecTV integration. This end-to-end IPTV system will bundle live DirecTV content with digital rights management systems, video on demand, and digital video recording, as well as enable streaming to consumer devices and set-top boxes, according to VidOvation.

VidOvation TV is designed to allow organizations to incorporate live TV programs, live internal video broadcasts and VOD for training and communications purposes. The system can deliver digital television programming to smartphones, tablets, desktops, and smart TVs. It also allows scheduled recording and on-demand time-shift viewing.

With the new DirecTV integration, VidOvation reports that things like live sports and news broadcasts are now available as part of VidOvation TV.