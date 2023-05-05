VidOvation Acquires More Haivision Bonded Cellular and IP Gear

LAS VEGAS—VidOvation has announced that the company is investing in additional Haivision products for its rental offering to satisfy increasing customer demand for live REMI (Remote Integration) and at-home production solutions.

With the Haivision Pro video transmitter, mobile encoders, and Haivision StreamHub advanced receiver and distribution platform, VidOvation can provide video transport for live sports productions, newsgathering, reality TV, and other live event productions, the companies said.

In addition, VidOvation also offers carrier-agnostic e-SIMs with domestic and global support of 4G LTE and 5G cellular networks.

"VidOvation has almost a decade of experience with the Pro transmitters and StreamHub," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "VidOvation originally launched these products to the North American market for Aviwest before the acquisition by Haivision last year. Our customers appreciate the depth of this experience, and that they're not just getting gear from us, they're getting 24/7 technical support, the know-how, and professional level consultations on simplifying their live production workflows."

The Haivision Pro deployed with VidOvation e-SIMs can automatically connect up to eight cellular modems to the best local cellular networks, such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, the companies said.

That means customers no longer need to swap out SIMs for an alternate carrier if a carrier is unavailable in a particular area or region. Instead, the VidOvation e-SIMs automatically switch to the best available cellular network in real time, the company said.

VidOvation provides cellular connectivity in more than 120 countries around the world.

"VidOvation has been providing customers at-home and REMI production capabilities since 2016. The technology took off during the pandemic, and it's not slowing down," said Jachetta. "The Haivision solution has enabled multicamera capture of live content at remote locations with management and production from a centralized main studio or control room. It makes perfect sense regarding efficiency, workflow simplicity, and cost savings. Many people adopted these at-home production workflows because, at the time, they had to. Now, it's their preferred option."