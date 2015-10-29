Videon Predicts UHD to Fly in Private Jets in 2016

STATE COLLEGE, PA.—The sky could soon quite literally be the limit for Ultra HD, as Pennsylvania-based technology company Videon Central expects planes to upgrade to UHD over the next two years.

“Ultra HD will be the new standard in aviation,” said Todd Erdley, CEO of Videon. “Ultra HD’s standards will have a profound impact on the quality of all displays, even small size found in IFE applications. Technology like High Dynamic Range might even make the need to pull down window shades in a plane a thing of the past.”

Erdley predicts that private jets will begin to showcase UHD technology in 2016. Meanwhile, he expects commercials planes to be able to offer UHD by late 2017 as a value add for first class passengers.

Videon will be on hand to show the difference between HD and UHD at the upcoming National Business Aviation Association Convention, which takes place from Nov. 17-19 in Las Vegas.