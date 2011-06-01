Video-8 moves to cloud-based MAM with Dalet

Australian digital media migration specialist Video-8 Media today announced that it has commissioned Dalet Digital Media Systems to provide end-to-end media asset management (MAM) and workflow solutions to serve its broadcast industry clients.

Video-8 will provides clients with ingest, quality control, archive and transcoding through to rapid repurposing and delivery. Using Dalet WebSpace, it will offer clients real-time, remote access to its media, metadata and automated workflows.

Video-8 has also established high-end data center capacity in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and a high-speed private network to host its next-generation Dalet MAM service.