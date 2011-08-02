Video-8 Media deploys cloud-based MAM for broadcast, post clients

Australian broadcast production and distribution services provider Video-8 Media has launched a cloud-based media asset management (MAM) service using Dalet Enterprise Edition.

With high-end data centers in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, Video-8 customers use the cloud-based MAM to upload, edit, store, distribute and archive content from nearly any location in the world.

Video-8 provides its customers with “tremendous value” by offering advanced media management tools hosted in the cloud, said Raoul Cospen, Dalet director of marketing.

The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) was one of the first Video-8 customers to leverage the new cloud-based MAM service for data wrangling, storage and editing film footage during a recent Kodak ACS Student Cinematography Masterclass held at its facility.

"This project was among the first of its kind in Australia,” said Gareth Collins, Video-8 managing director. “The ASC Masterclass is an excellent example of Video-8 Media presenting a high-end MAM solution to a high-profile and well respected industry client. We have provided the ACS with an instantly accessible and efficient file-based MAM workflow where the digital assets created can be accessed, viewed and used by any member of the society and from any desktop PC. We have also delivered enterprise media production workflow benefits at a fraction of the cost of a client-based in-house solution. This is cloud computing at its best."

The extensive Dalet workflow features Dalet Web Space for remote access via any workstation connected to the Internet. The intuitive interface allows Video-8 customers to step into and begin working within the enterprise MAM environment quickly. Production tools for fast editing are coupled with search and distribution tools, integrating the entire workflow under one simple-to-use application. The underlying MAM framework and workflow engine tracks metadata and manages complex media conversions, supporting the full range of production workflows.