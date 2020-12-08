ViacomCBS Taps AWS as Cloud Provider for Broadcast Operations

SEATTLE—Amazon Web Services and ViacomCBS have announced a strategic partnership that will see AWS become the cloud provider for ViacomCBS’ global broadcast media operations. This deal will see the migration of ViacomCBS’ 425 linear TV channels and 40 global data and media centers to the AWS cloud.

ViacomCBS will use AWS cloud capabilities, including serverless, containers, databases, media services, analytics and machine learning, to build its cloud-based broadcast and media supply chain operating model. According to AWS, these services will allow the broadcaster to spin up new channels, dynamically assemble live content for delivery over any distribution channel, add image and video analytics to applications and automate workflows.

Specifically, the AWS setup will include AWS Elemental media services, as well as machine learning technologies Amazon Rekognition and Amazon SageMaker.

“We are expanding our strategic relationship with AWS to support our industry-leading technology and operations transformation,” said Phil Wiser, executive vice president and chief technology officer, ViacomCBS. “With AWS, we will automate and streamline our processes for content production, licensing and distribution to consumer streaming services and innovate faster to deliver improved customer experiences.”