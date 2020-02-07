ViacomCBS Plans CBS All Access Expansion

Will add content from legacy Viacom channels.
NEW YORK—ViacomCBS is expected to give a boost to the CBS All Access streaming service, with reports expecting the details of that plan to be announced by the company’s Feb. 20 earnings call.

CBS All Access Going Global promo image

CBS All Access, which was the first streaming service offered by a broadcast network, is expected to add legacy Viacom content, including Paramount and Showtime; some content is expected to go on a premium tier. CBS All Access is currently the home of content like “The Good Fight,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and its latest series, “Star Trek: Picard.”

There is currently no information on how much the new service may cost.

For more information, read a full write-up on TVT’s sister publication B&C.

