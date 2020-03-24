ViacomCBS, Nexstar Renew Affiliation Agreements

NEW YORK & IRVING, Texas—ViacomCBS and Nexstar have come to terms on a new multi-year affiliation agreement that renews nine CBS affiliates on Nexstar TV stations that were going to expire later this year.

This deal follows a previous renewal between the two sides in August 2019 for 19 Nexstar stations in 15 markets. With the two deals, there is in place a long-term extension with essentially all of the ViacomCBS affiliation agreements covering 49 Nexstar stations in 41 markets, per the joint announcement.

The stations covered in this most recent agreement includes: WNCN-TV in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; KLAS-TV in Las Vegas; KGPE-TV in Fresno-Visalia, Calif.; WYOU-TV in Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.; KVEO-TV in Harlingen-Brownsville, Texas; WTAJ-TV in Johnstown-Altoona-St. College, Pa.; KXMC-TV in Minot-Bismarck-Dickson, N.D.; WVNS-TV in Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, WVa.; and KREX-TV in Grand Junction-Montrose, Colo.

“We’re pleased to reach an early agreement with Nexstar that builds upon our longtime partnership and enables us to continue serving millions of households across the country,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Together with Nexstar, we look forward to continue playing an important role in providing local communities with the trusted news and entertainment that audiences can rely on during these uncertain times.”