CBS, Nexstar Renew Affiliation Agreements

NEW YORK & IRVING, Texas—A deal has been struck between CBS and Nexstar Media Group for a multi-year agreement that renews CBS network affiliation for Nexstar stations. The deal, which was set to expire later this year, covers 19 stations in 15 markets representing nearly six million households; Nexstar owns and operates 39 CBS affiliates in total.

Stations covered in the renewal agreement include: WSPA in Greensville-Spartanburg, S.C.; WIAT in Birmingham, Ala.; KRQE in Albuquerque, N.M.; WIVB in Buffalo, N.Y.; WPRI in Providence, R.I.; WKRG in Mobile, Ala.; WJTV in Jackson, Miss.; WBTW in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; WJHL in Johnson City, Tenn.; WANE in Ft. Wayne, Ind.; WNCT in Greenville, N.C.; KELO in Sioux Falls, S.D.; WRBL in Columbus, Ga.; WHLT in Hattiesburg, Miss; KCLO in Rapid City, S.D.; KBIM in Roswell, N.M.; KREZ in Durango, Colo.; KPLO in Reliance, S.D.; and KDLO in Florence, S.D.

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed.

Both CBS and Nexstar are currently in retransmission disputes with AT&T that has resulted in CBS and Nexstar stations being blacked out for DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-Verse subscribers.

“This agreement marks the second marketplace distribution deal CBS has reached in just the last week and a half, coming to fair terms with another great partner who understands the value America’s Most Watched Network brings to the viewers we both serve,” said ray Hopkins, president of Television Networks Distribution for the CBS Corporation.