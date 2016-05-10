Viacom Adds Lawo Audio Console to Atlas OB Unit

NEW YORK—Using the stage of Fox’s broadcast of “Grease Live!” back in January, Viacom Media Networks Music and Entertainment Group launched its Atlas remote production unit equipped with Lawo’s mc266 audio console.

The Atlas mobile audio production unit is made up of two 53-foot trailers. It features an installed mc266 console that consists of a main section with central mix positioning containing 48 faders. The console also comes with two 16 fader wings mounted left and right that can be used to from an 80 fader mixing desk or as auxiliary mix positions. The system infrastructure supports 384 channels and includes 240 mic pre-amps.

In addition, Lawo’s Nova 73 routing technology is part of the console core where all audio routing is performed and can be controlled by either the A1 or the EIC from multiple points within the truck or remotely. Three DALLIS Stageboxes and a plug-in server were also provided by Lawo.

According to Lawo, this is the latest collaboration with Viacom’s remote production units, currently appearing on five audio production units.