Viaccess promotes OTT in Latin America

Viaccess, a France Telecom company specialising in conditional access (CA) and DRM systems, is showing OTT multiscreen systems in Latin America at ABTA 2011 this week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The products give content service providers (CSPs) security for OTT distribution in the hopes of persuading them that the Internet can be trusted for premium services.

As well as security, Viaccess now offers a multidevice Content Discovery & Recommendation system, and a hybrid broadcast/ broadband TV package for pay-TV operators. But the main focus for Viaccess at ABTA will be on the threats and challenges facing CSPs in the connected multidevice world. Viaccess will outline the opportunities CSPs can seize to drive loyalty and revenues per subscriber.