VFX supervisor Rob Legato to discuss Scorsese 3-D project at DCS 2011

Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA award winner Rob Legato will speak at DCS 2011 during the NAB Show.

A highly regarded visual effects supervisor, director and director of photography, as well as an expert in virtual and 3-D production, Legato will discuss his work on the 3-D project from director Martin Scorsese, “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” which is scheduled for a Thanksgiving 2011 release.

Legato will speak Saturday, April 9, at 1:30 p.m., at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Rooms S222/223.

Other featured speakers at this year’s DCS event include Hollywood director Eric Brevig, known for his recent 3-D work on “Yogi Bear;” Sony Pictures Technologies President Chris Cookson; and Hollywood director and cinematographer and chairman of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) technology committee Curtis Clark.

Spanning cinema, broadcast and broadband, DCS 2011, which is co-produced by SMPTE and the NAB, attracts leading motion-imaging technologists, researchers, scientists, practitioners, manufacturers and strategic thinkers. This year’s gathering is themed “Advances in Images and Sound: 3D, 4K, and Beyond.”

The 2011 event marks the formal name change of the event from Digital Cinema Summit to DCS, a move that reflects the expanding media ecosystem, according to event organizers.

